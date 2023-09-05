Uvalde families and lawmakers call for swift action to place stalled gun bill on House floor

Jesse Rizo, uncle of Jackie Cazares, said he's holding onto faith and never going to stop fighting, despite the odds of the legislation passing.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than a dozen Texas House lawmakers and families of Uvalde shooting victims are pushing for the “Raise the Age” gun bill to be approved for a full House vote.

House Bill 2744 proposes to raise the age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. The bill has been met with immense criticism by Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott who’s deemed the concept of restricted gun access as unconstitutional.

The legislation passed through a House safety committee on Monday with the support of two Republicans voting for the bill. Family members of the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary rejoiced at the bill’s advancement after a year of pushing for similar measures.

Rep. Dustin Burrows and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan received a letter signed by 28 House politicians, which called for HB 2744 to be placed on the General State Calendar.

“Based on the members on the Calendars Committee, some of whom voted against the legislation yesterday, chances of it making it to the House floor are iffy at best,” said UTSA political science professor Jon Taylor.

Burrows, who voted against HB 2744, serves as chair of the calendars committee.

“I don’t mean to belittle it or to minimize it, but right now just based on who’s in the majority and who’s in power, the possibility of this bill becoming law is still extraordinarily low," Taylor said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Uvalde families pressed on with their advocacy efforts in Austin, calling on supporters to call Burrows and other calendar committee members to approve the bill for a vote on the House floor.

“We knew, especially the parents, that it’s a long shot. We know there’s a lot of obstacles, a lot of difference in opinions,” said Jesse Rizo, uncle of Jackie Cazares, one of the children killed at Robb Elementary a year ago.

Despite the odds of the “Raise the Age” law becoming law, families have shown no signs of slowing down the fight.

“One step at a time and just have faith to honor your loved one who didn’t come home,” Rizo said.

Texas' 88th legislative session adjourns on May 29.