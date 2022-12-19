Uvalde CISD holding special school board meeting Monday

They will be discussing safety on campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD will be having a school board meeting Monday to discuss safety on campus.

It comes after the governor ordered the Texas School Safety Center to conduct surprise inpsections after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The agenda shows the board will be discussing the end of year safety and security report.

They’ll also discuss information from the Texas School Safety Center about the intruder detection audit.

If you remember, the Texas School Safety Center has started randomly checking school buildings.

They plan to inspect all school districts in the state and at least 75% of campuses by the end of the year.

The executive director of the center says the board will alert local law enforcement and central administration when it plans to audit a campus, but the school won’t know.

The center was provided a $7 million dollar budget.

The money was used to hire at least five fill-time employees to run the program.

Some teachers associations have criticized the checks, saying if a person on campus sees them as a real threat, the person conducting a check could be put in harms way.

This would be especially true on campuses that allow school employees to carry guns.

The folks conducting these inspections will be wearing plain-clothing, and will self-identify if approached.

It’s not clear if the check has already happened at Uvalde CISD and if they will be discussing the results.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.