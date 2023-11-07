'We are in this awful nightmare, together': Parkland shooting victim parents' bus tour stops in Uvalde

The organization, Change the Ref visited Uvalde Tuesday night to rally for gun reform.

UVALDE, Texas — It is a movement on wheels. Manuel and Patricia Oliver with the group, Change the Ref, are traveling across the country this summer on a former school bus to bring awareness to gun violence.

The couple lost their 17-year-old son, Joaquin Oliver, to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“We are in this awful nightmare, together,” Patricia Oliver said.

The bus tour’s seventh stop was in Uvalde Tuesday night.

The couple chose not to say much at the rally but instead allow several family and friends of the victims from the Robb Elementary School shooting, speak out.

“Nothing that we say or do is every going to bring back our children, but it can protect yours,” Brett Cross said.

Brett Cross is referring to his son, Uziyah Garcia. He is just one of the 19 children killed on May 24, 2022 inside Robb Elementary school.

“Every day I wake up and for a split second I think my son is still here,” Cross said. “And it’s the most beautiful and cursed second of my day.”

Kimberly Rubio shares the pain. She lost her daughter, Lexi that same day.

“I’m searching for words that I haven’t already spoken wondering why the images on that bus aren’t enough for our lawmakers to make necessary changes,” Rubio said.

The group is hoping lawmakers will either raise the age to buy assault-style weapons or ban them altogether.

“I’m not here today with my five children, enjoying this park,” Rubio said. “I’m here at yet another rally begging people to pay attention to the gun violence epidemic in this country.”