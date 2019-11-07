SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio is being awarded $3M to put towards space research.

The funding comes from NASA's Minority University Research and Education Project which was created to assist student and faculty in developing science, technology, engineering and math.

"Our world’s increasing reliance on technology and data means strong STEM-focused minds will continue to be in high demand, and we should give students in these fields every advantage to succeed,” said United States Senator John Cornyn.

UTSA will study measurement techniques that may lead to breakthroughs for extreme environments by extraterrestrial surfaces, according to the press release.

With the findings expected to take place through this program, the community can give a "Go Roadrunners" shoutout to the students involved!