UTSA to join American Athletic Conference

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, the University of Texas San Antonio announced they would be joining the American Athletic Conference. The AAC also welcomed the Roadrunners to the conference on Twitter.

The AAC's board of director along with the commissioner approved UTSA's membership along with Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and UAB, UTSA said.

"UTSA is on an amazing upward trajectory with a very bright future. Today represents a significant waypoint on that journey for our Athletics program," said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. "Joining The American is a bold opportunity for UTSA and builds on the powerful momentum of the university. We are incredibly excited about the future."

The school said UTSA will get more national media exposure, brand recognition and more games against other Texas teams.

Of course, the Roadrunners are really excited. They worked really hard for this!

i think i'm gonna MEEEEEEEP pic.twitter.com/2NLiS3fIeg — Matt (@Matt_Willo) October 21, 2021

Together at last. pic.twitter.com/6yox9kEXz7 — #24 Meep Meep Nation (@MeepMeepNation) October 21, 2021

On Sunday, the Roadrunners broke school history and ranked AP's Poll Top 25 Poll after demolishing Rice, who was also accepted into the AAC, 45-0.

In addition to ranking in the AP's Top 25, the Roadrunners also received 124 votes to crack the AP Top 25 for the first time, the school said. This makes the fourth consecutive week and fifth time in history that the school has received votes for the poll, the school said.

UTSA has been a member of its current conference, Conference USA, since 2014.

The six new teams will join the following universities in the conference:

East Carolina

Memphis

Navy (football only)

South Florida

SMU

Temple

Tulane

Tulsa

Wichita State