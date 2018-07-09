“Even right now, I can see it so clearly. That exact moment,” she said.

It was the moment her childhood dreams came true. More importantly, a chance to represent her native San Antonio.

That’s because Alayah Benavidez said it’s been two decades since someone from the Alamo City has brought home the crown.

“It was kind of like a fuel to my fire,” said Benavidez. “I wanted to do it for San Antonio.”

She said, that fire, along with 5 a.m workouts, interview preparations, and taking classes at UTSA prepared her for the big moment. The newly-crowned Miss Texas is an English Major at UTSA. Her campaign and focus throughout the pageant has been to lower the illiteracy rate in the country.

The UTSA Roadrunner has been competing since she was 17 years old, and started her run at the Miss Helotes Pageant.

Now the young woman is on her way to Miss USA, and says her ultimate goal is to bring the crown back to Military City, U.S.A.

