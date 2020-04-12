UTSA student believed to be driving drunk leads BCSO on high-speed chase

According to an official with BCSO, speeds exceeded 100 mph during the chase and the driver almost crashed multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO — A UTSA student in his 20s was arrested following a high-speed chase with BCSO early Friday morning.

Around midnight, a deputy observed a black SUV driving recklessly on I-10 near UTSA.

According to an official with BCSO, the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication, so the deputy tried to pull him over. When the deputy activated his lights, the driver took off.

Speeds exceeded 100 mph during the pursuit and the driver almost crashed multiple times, according to an official with BCSO.

Eventually, the driver took 1604 west, exited La Cantera Parkway, and pulled into the Shops at La Cantera where he came to a stop.