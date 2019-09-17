SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio has been awarded a nearly $1 million federal grant for STEM Education.

The $999,556 grant will be used to increase Hispanic students' participation in computer science through "rigorous secondary teacher professional development programs in computer science for diverse classrooms," according to a press release from the office of Senator John Cornyn.

"Investing in the next generation of Texas STEM leaders will provide students with invaluable skills now and keep Texas' economy strong in the future," Senator Cornyn stated in response to the announcement.

The funding was from the National Science Foundation which "supports research, innovation, and discovery to provide the foundation for economic growth in America."