UTSA political science professor breaks down impacts of Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision

Texas' trigger law is expected to go into effect 30 days following the judgement, making abortions illegal in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — In a historic ruling Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion in 1973. Now, the right to abortion is up to the states, as is accessibility.

In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed a trigger law, which would make abortions illegal 30 if and when Roe v. Wade was overturned. Jon Taylor, a political science professor at UTSA, said it is highly unlikely anything could be done to injunct or slow down the trigger law.

"It criminalizes the activity of the patient, it criminalizes the activity of the doctor performing the abortion," Taylor said. "They’re felony offenses—we’re talking state prison time, several years, we’re talking about the doctor’s license (potentially being revoked), a variety of things."

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement that said, in part, "Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life. Texas has also prioritized supporting women's healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child."

For the last nine months, Texas limited abortion access to after six weeks, under the controversial Senate Bill 8.

Taylor said SB 8 could also affect minors under the age of 18 from traveling across state lines to receive an abortion if the trigger law goes into effect.

"To me it’s a bit problematic to try to prove, say, you’re in El Paso to cross the border to New Mexico to get an abortion. It’s like chasing someone for fireworks in Bexar County; can you actually prove it?" Taylor added.

In the draft opinion leaked in May, Taylor said it could be argued that notes from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas point to other rights potentially being at risk.

"If right to privacy doesn’t exist for abortion, how can it exist for marriage equality? How can it exist for contraception? How can it exist for a variety of personal decisions?" he said. "That’s where I think we’re headed potentially next."