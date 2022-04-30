Two UTSA players selected in NFL Draft on Saturday

Spencer Burford became just the third Roadrunner to have his name announced at the NFL Draft. In less than an hour, Tariq Woolen joined him.

SAN ANTONIO — Two UTSA Roadrunners heard their names called in the NFL Draft over the program's first 11 years in existence. It took less than an hour on Saturday afternoon for that number to double.

Following the best season of UTSA football thus far, culminating in a Conference USA championship and bowl-game berth, offensive lineman Spencer Burford and cornerback Tariq Woolen are set to make the jump to the next level.

Burford, an alumnus of Wagner High School, was selected with the 29th selection in the draft's fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers, while Woolen, a Fort Worth native, was drafted with the 10th selection in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks, according to a UTSA release.

The two players join Marcus Davenport and David Morgan II, who were previously drafted by New Orleans in 2018 and Minnesota in 2016, respectively. Davenport is still an active player with the Saints.

During his time at UTSA, the 6-foot-4, 304-pound Burford appeared in 45 games and drew 43 start, earning second-team all-league accolades and was an honorable mention all conference selection in 2019. He was also a second-team All-American selection following the 2020 season.

A former wide receiver, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Woolen converted to being a stalwart defensive cog over the last two seasons for the 'Runners, recording 60 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.