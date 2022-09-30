UTSA issues crime alert after hidden camera was found at student apartments

Police said Thursday, a resident of University Oaks discovered the camera inside a fake smoke detector.

SAN ANTONIO — A new crime alert was issued by UTSA police after a hidden camera was found in an apartment near the campus this week.

Police said Thursday, a resident of University Oaks discovered the camera inside a fake smoke detector. UTSA police are now working with the FBI to track down where the device came from and who put it there.

The building's staff has started checking other smoke detector units for hidden cameras. In the meantime, checks are now underway at other UTSA-owned properties.

If you have a concern about a detector in your room, please call UTSA campus police at 210-458-4242.

