UTSA holds Midnight Light show to welcome students back to campus

SAN ANTONIO — A back to school tradition was held Sunday night at the campus of UTSA. Midnight Light has been welcoming students back to campus since 2014, with lights, color and music in a fun-filled event.

The tradition brings students, faculty and staff together to show their Roadrunner spirit as the university lights up the Monuments, signifying the start of the 2023-2024 academic year.

This year's late-night pep rally featured music, fellowship, and also included UTSA’s new take on lighting up the sky.

“In order to keep our UTSA and San Antonio community safe, we will be complying with the Texas burn ban order and forgo fireworks at this year’s event, said Analicia Gonzales, UTSA senior associate director of communications and family engagement for Student Affairs. “Roadrunners attending Midnight Light will have the opportunity to see the midnight debut of a custom UTSA drone show comprised of a programmed swarm of 200 drones giving Roadrunners a spirited start to the Fall 2023 semester. Midnight Light will begin at 10 p.m. with glow giveaways, snow cones, and music provided by DJ Gumby."

The Midnight Light is a signature event of Roadrunner Days—a line-up of events, seminars and socials that helps students develop a sense of belonging at the university, encourages them to meet new people and introduces them to university resources that will help them succeed on campus and in the classroom.

Roadrunner Days runs through August 26 and will focus on connecting UTSA students.

The second week, which will take place from August 27 through September 2, and will focus on connecting students to valuable campus resources.