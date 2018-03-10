SAN ANTONIO — UTSA (2-3, 1-0 C-USA) vs. Rice (1-4, 0-1)

When, where: Saturday, 6 p.m., Rice Stadium, Houston

Series history: Tied 3-3

Last meeting: UTSA 20, Rice 7, Oct. 21, 2017, Alamodome

UTSA's last game: Beat UTEP 30-21, Sept. 29, Alamodome

Rice's last game: Lost to Wake Forest 56-24, Sept. 29, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Notable: UTSA has won its last three meetings with Rice to even the series . . . After yielding an average of 482 yards in losses to Power 5 opponents Arizona State (503), Baylor (494) and Kansas State (449), the Roadrunners' defense has allowed less than 300 yards of total offense in each of its Conference USA victories against Texas State (248) and UTEP (297) the last two weeks . . . Former Stanford offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren is his first season as head coach at Rice, which fired MacArthur graduate David Bailiff after the 2017 season. Bailiff coached the Owls for 11 seasons.

After starting the season with losses to Power 5 opponents Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State, the UTSA Roadrunners have gotten off the canvas, dusted themselves off and played better football the past two weeks.

UTSA broke out of its skid with a 25-21 victory against Interstate 35 rival Texas State two weeks ago, and opened Conference USA play with a 30-21 win over UTEP last week.

“The interesting thing is, we don’t even talk about let’s go win. We talk about let’s go get better. Realistically, short term, win the day, win the rep (repetition). And when we’re able to do that and put cumulative wins back to back to back into practice, that kind of allows us to have a good, overall practice.

“I think we’re very conscious of being very fundamentally sound, of doing all the things that are necessary to allow us to have success on the next play, and then the next play. Consequently, you’re having a very good practice or a very productive day.”

After playing their last two games in the comfort of the Alamodome, the Roadrunners face a struggling Rice team Saturday night at Rice Stadium in Houston.

A victory against the Owls (1-4, 0-1) would not only lift UTSA to .500, it would give them the Roadrunners their first 2-0 conference start in program history.

“It’s awesome,” linebacker Josiah Tauaefa said after last week’s victory against UTEP. “It’s huge for our team, especially to open up conference 1-0 because these are the games that – not that the first three or four didn’t matter – but this is where it matters the most, in conference.

“And right now, we’re 1-0, so that’s exactly where we wanted to be coming into this week, and moving forward we’re looking to keep strong.”

Rice has lost four in a row since starting the season with a 31-28 win over FCS team Prairie View A&M. The Owls are coming off a 56-24 road loss to Wake Forest.

Wilson and his players said they expect nothing less than Rice’s best effort Saturday night.

“I respect that football program and that coach,” Wilson said. “I think they do a real good job. I think they’re on the verge of a breakthrough. We’re going to do everything in our power to play to the best of our ability to prevent that breakthrough coming through on us.”

The Roadrunners beat Rice 20-7 last year in San Antonio and have beaten the Owls three straight times to even the series. Still, UTSA will be a slight underdog when it takes the field at Rice Stadium on Saturday night. But that’s just fine with safety C.J. Levine.

“I just love being the underdog,” Levin said after a workout this week. “That makes us even stronger as a team. We can’t focus on what other people have to say about us. We have to know how we are as a team and as ourselves. We have to be realistic with ourselves and keep our goals ahead of us.

“As long as we’re realistic with ourselves and know what we have going on, we’re going to be fine. They can put us 20 points under, but Rice still has to come out and play us, just like any other team.”

After getting gashed for an average of 482 yards in their 0-3 start, the Roadrunners have allowed less than 300 yards of total offense in each of their two victories. Coached by former Stanford offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren, Rice is a physical team that prefers to pound the ball on the ground. That’s OK with Levine, too.

“They like to run the ball,” he said, when asked what jumped out at him when he watched video of the Owls this week. “They want to run the ball on us. That’s one thing that we have to lock down, shut down, because once we stop their run, they have to open up their passing game. Then I think we’re going to get at them after that.”

