SAN ANTONIO — 18-year-old Kaylee Trevino is a freshman at UTSA.

“I love it here, everybody is so great and so nice. I really love San Antonio,” she said. She's majoring in public health and loving her new apartment. But the road here for this new roadrunner hasn't been easy.

One year ago, Harvey floods devastated her Houston home.

“There was four feet of water above the roof in my house, so people drove boats over my house,” Trevino said. “I just remember my mom calling me and telling me we were never going to be able to live there again. It was done.”

The home Kaylee had lived in her entire life was gone. But one thing remained.

“After the water finally subsided, our mailbox was the only thing that was untouched,” she said.

Inside, a glimmer of hope. Her acceptance letter to UTSA.

“Okay, photoshoot in a gutted house that stinks a little bit because finally something good has happened,” Trevino said.

The Conroe High School graduate says it was a tough time for her and her younger brother.

“Tommy was preparing for SAT's. I was trying to get into school. There was so much going on that we didn't really have time to worry about anything other than our house, and so all of these things got pushed to the back burner,” she said.

But she didn't let the devastation stop her from finishing off her senior year strong and preparing for a new chapter. As she looks back at pictures from one year ago, there's one thing she says, she will never forget.

“The smell. Everybody's home smells like them and comfort and when you go in there the first time, it just hits you,” Trevino said. “You can't really describe it. It lingers. You can smell it in your car, your clothes, and it just sticks.”

Kaylee says those stormy waters ultimately brought her closer to her family and made her a stronger young woman.

“No matter how bad it gets, there's always something that can be done,” she said. “It might not be what you want, but there's something that can be done.”

