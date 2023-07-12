UTSA football player charged with DWI after rollover crash

Joshua Cephus allegedly had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was involved in a rollover crash near the school's main campus back in December.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A UTSA football player has been charged with driving while intoxicated in a crash back in December of last year.

Joshua Cephus, 22, was booked on a DWI charge on Monday, July 10, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after a warrant was issued due to having a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher from an incident last year. He was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash on December 9, 2022 close to the UTSA campus, where Babcock Road and UTSA Boulevard intersect.

Cephus told officials that he was driving south on Babcock about to turn left onto UTSA Boulevard when he lost control and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop.

He had minor injuries, but didn't want any emergency medical assistance. Cephus' passenger, a former UTSA player named Emmanuel Odetola, also refused treatment from emergency workers, according to the incident report.

Cephus played four seasons for UTSA Roadrunners, from 2019-2022. He was named an honorable mention All-Conference USA two consecutive seasons. Following the crash, he was suspended from team activities and did not play in UTSA's bowl game.

Cephus was released on a $1,500 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 1 on August 9, according to court records.

UTSA release this statement regarding the incident:

"Joshua Cephus was suspended from team activities in December 2022 and did not play in the Cure Bowl. He was permitted to return to team activities in January following completion of the terms of his suspension. It would be up to a student conduct committee to determine if any further action is warranted."

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.