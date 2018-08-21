SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio athletic program is hosting a free fan day and football scrimmage this Saturday at the Alamodome.

The free event will create a game-day experience with tailgating, family-friendly activities, and a spirit walk ahead of the scrimmage which starts at 6 pm.

The parking lot opens for tailgating at 10 am.

Doors into the scrimmage game open at 4:30 pm and the game starts at 6 pm.

You can take pictures and get autographs from student-athletes at 8 pm following the game.

VIA park and ride service will be available from the UTSA campus starting at 2 pm.

