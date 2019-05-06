SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday, the University of Texas at San Antonio celebrated 50 years since the Governor signed a bill officially starting the city's first public four-year university.

"Today’s a big day for us," UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said.

It was the first time a governor signed a bill outside Austin, and the beginning of a journey full of milestones. Since then, the school has opened campuses downtown and on the northwest side, started a football team and received a top ranking for its cyber-security program. But the university says this is just the beginning.

"Where we’re going, where the city is going, we’re aligned, there’s much to do, there’s a lot of opportunity ahead of us," Eighmy said.

In 2018, the school announced a major expansion downtown, which city leaders have said will transform the area. A strategic plan says by 2027, the school is working to be a Tier 1 research institution with 4 or more campuses and more than 45,000 students, with programs focused on forming a workforce that fits the needs of the city it serves.

To learn more about UTSA's 50th anniversary, click here.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Biden beats Trump in Texas, Quinnipiac University poll finds

'Baby Shark' to get TV series on Nickelodeon

'Adulting 101' classes teach kids how to survive in the 'real world' after graduating high school

Climate change could pose 'existential risk to civilization' by 2050, report says