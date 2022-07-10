UTSA homecoming tickets only $10 for upper deck seats

"We want everyone to rally around their hometown team and pack the Alamodome on Saturday for Homecoming," said UTSA.

SAN ANTONIO — Hey Roadrunner fans! UTSA wants you to pack the Alamodome this Saturday for their homecoming game against North Texas.

To accomplish that, they are offering up reduced price tickets for the upper deck seats at just $10!

The tickets are available for $10 plus online fees through Friday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

"This is for San Antonio. We want everyone to rally around their hometown team and pack the Alamodome on Saturday for Homecoming," UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos said. "This is a huge matchup between the top two teams in Conference USA, so we need the 2-1-0 to show up and be loud in support of our Roadrunners."

If you wait until Saturday, the price goes up to $15 for these upper-level seats, so get them now by visiting goUTSA.com.

The defending C-USA champion Roadrunners and Mean Green are currently sitting on top of the C-USA standings with identical 3-0 league records.

UTSA is riding a 4-game winning streak and is coming off a triumphant victory over Florida International University on the road, 30-10 last Friday.

The Roadrunners have won 12 of their last 13 home contests, including defeating Texas Southern 52-24 last month and WKU 31-28 on Oct. 8.

