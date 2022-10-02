UTPB women's soccer head coach put on paid administrative leave following allegations from team

Carla Tejas has been put on paid leave pending an ongoing investigation, after members of the team sent an email with concerns.

ODESSA, Texas — Head coach of the University of Texas Permian Basin women's soccer coach, Carla Tejas, has been put on paid administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation per Director of Athletics Todd Dooley.

This comes after a group of players sent an email to a number of university, Lonestar Conference, and NCAA members with concerns about the coach's behavior on and off the field.

Last month, Tejas was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, according to an arrest affidavit. At that time, the school was aware of the incident, but Tejas remained at the helm of the program.

This was just one topic addressed in the detailed email from the group of student athletes.

Also in the email, the team members brought up concerns about mental health and academics along with detailing out ways the coach had violated both NCAA and Title IX guidelines.

In a statement, Dooley addressed the allegations against Tejas saying:

"We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas. As a result, she has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Because this is an ongoing personnel matter, the University will not be able to comment further at this time."