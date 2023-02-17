USS Lexington's 30th Stage Door Canteen gives guests a blast from the past

The event began at 7 p.m. Friday with all proceeds going to support the ships upcoming 'Women of the Navy' exhibit.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents were able to experience a blast from the past at this year's 2023 Stage Door Canteen on the USS Lexington.

If you also attended the event, odds are you saw some familiar faces. 3NEWS' Leslie Adami, Alan Holt, Carly Smith, were among the guests in attendance, along with former 3NEWS anchor Joe Gazin who emceed the event.

