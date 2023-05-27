USS Lexington wreath ceremony continues

Officials want those in attendance to leave with a sense of pride and patriotism.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tradition will continue at the USS Lexington this upcoming Memorial Day.

There will be a ceremony to honor the men and women who have given their lives while protecting our country.

Marketing director, Samantha Koepp Stemplinger spoke with 3NEWS and said, "the USS Lexington Museum is a living memorial for those who served aboard the Lexington but those in general who served and are currently serving our country,"

The event is free to everyone and begins at 2 in the afternoon.

Just walk up the pier and let the admission booth know you are there for the Memorial Day ceremony.

