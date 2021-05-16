USS Lexington hosts graduation for Sea Cadets

About 30 members of the Texas Sea Cadets Program graduated on Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was a special day for about 30 members of the Texas Sea Cadets Program.

For the last two weeks, these young men and woman have been learning on board the USS Lexington. As part of their experience the team got the chance to learn critical social interaction and leadership skills to help them as they move into the future.

The goal is to build leaders of character and give young men and women hands on training with the U.S. Navy.

This youth leadership development program has been around for about 50 years nationwide, but only about three years here in the Coastal end.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.