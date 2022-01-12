USAA gifting 100 free cars to veterans

USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families by giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need.

SAN ANTONIO — USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families By giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need. 15 of those here in San Antonio.

Gregory Pratt said, the executive director, said giving the cars to veterans is a way of saying thank you.

Scott Sampley, the chairman, said a lot of us take reliable transportation for granted in our day to day lives, so giving the free cars is an opportunity to change lives.

"Today is super special to change 15 lives, the gift of reliable transportation is something I think a lot of us take reliable transportation," Sampley said.

When referring to fellow veterans in the room, one veteran who was gifted a free car said the room wasn't full of strangers, just friends he hadn't yet met.

