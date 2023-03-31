USAA to cut nearly 500 jobs, statement says

The company says the cuts amount to roughly one percent of the workforce across multiple offices.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the city's largest employers is set to let go of nearly 500 employees, according to a statement.

USAA confirmed the layoffs on Thursday, saying 475 jobs will be cut. That amounts to roughly one percent of the workforce across multiple offices.

The company said it would help the affected employees find new roles both within the company or outside of the company.

"These difficult decisions are a normal part of running a healthy business during an economic downturn," USAA said in a statement to the media.

This is a developing story and further information will be added as it is received.

