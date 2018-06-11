SAN ANTONIO — USAA's Asset Management Company will be acquired by Victory Capital Holdings by the second quarter of 2019, the company announced Tuesday.

The company announced Tuesday the asset management sector would be bought out by the Ohio-based company. This will include USAA's mutual fund, ETF businesses, and the USAA 529 College Savings Plan.

Members will not need to take action on their accounts.

The move will affect around 100 positions.

Victory Capital is expected to hire for approximately 300 additional positions after the 18-month transition.

"We believe Victory Capital is well positioned to provide a broader selection of leading-edge investment solutions to our members over the long term while maintaining the high standards of service that our members expect. We are committed to working with employees and members to ensure a smooth transition.” Stuart Parker, USAA Chief Executive Officer, said.

