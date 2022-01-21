Police: USPS employee falls asleep at wheel, crashes into building

Police said the driver was not intoxicated and no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A U.S. Postal Service employee crashed into a building on the city's north side after falling asleep at the wheel, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday off 410 near Blanco Road.

Police said the employee was driving eastbound in the main lanes of 410 when he fell asleep. The driver, a man in his 50s, veered off the road and crashed into an energy transformer device, then into the side of a strip mall.

CPS Energy crews arrived to attempt to make the repairs to the device.

The driver was reportedly not seriously injured, but was taken to University Hospital out of precaution. Crews blocked off the frontage road near Blanco as they work to clean up the scene.

Police said the driver was not intoxicated and no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.