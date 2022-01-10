US Postal Inspection Service investigating after P.O. boxes were found broken in to, USPS says

US Postal Inspection Service said they are investigating the burglary of numerous post office boxes that happened last Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service announced they were investigating numerous P.O. box burglaries at the Perrin Beitel location.

USPIS says the burglaries happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 6.

Postal inspectors are trying to figure out what was taken. If any customers were impacted, USPIS says those customers will be notified. If you believe your mail has been lost or stolen, you are asked to report it to Postal Inspectors by calling 1-877-876–2455 or clicking here.

The theft of US mail is a federal law violation and could result in various fines or imprisonment of up to five years. Anyone who has information regarding this theft could qualify for a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, USPIS says.