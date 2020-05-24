U.S. Army canine handler from Boerne reunites with military dog

U.S Army Sgt. Jake Ferkin served in Iraq with his military working dog Iskra. She is a 10-year-old Czech Shepherd breed and was a Patrol and Explosive Detection dog.

SAN ANTONIO — After nearly two years apart, a U.S. Army canine handler from Boerne reunited with his military dog Saturday.

U.S Army Sgt. Jake Ferkin served in Iraq with his military working dog Iskra. She is a 10-year-old Czech Shepherd breed and served as a Patrol and Explosive Detection dog.

The team paired up in 2016 and trained for three months before deploying on missions to New York, Jerusalem, Sicily. According to Ferkin, he got to see the world with his best friend.

IN 2018, Ferkin and Iskra were separated. Iskra is now retired.

The organization, Mission K9 Resuce picked up Iskra in Fort Myer, Virginia, and drove her 1,600 miles to Boerne for a reunion on Saturday.