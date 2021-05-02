x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local

US Air Force airman goes missing while swimming at Surfside Beach, Coast Guard says

Elijah Posada, 22, was last seen wearing a maroon shirt while swimming about 100 feet from shore.
Credit: KHOU

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man who was last seen swimming at Surfside Beach on Sunday.

Elijah Posada is a United States Air Force airman and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt while swimming about 100 feet from shore.

A witness said they saw Posada, 22, get pulled by a rip current.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Station Freeport
  • Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark
  • Surfside Police Department
  • Brazoria County Sheriff's Office

Related Articles