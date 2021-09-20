U.S. 90 and West Military Drive closed near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on west side due to bomb threat

Police are asking that you avoid the area. Two males have been detained, although no bomb was located.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have been detained in connection with a reported bomb threat on Monday at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. The incident prompted local law enforcement from BCSO and the San Antonio Police Department to shutdown nearby roads on the west side – although no bomb was located.

BCSO released the following statement:

"Today at 11:14 a.m., BCSO received a call for a bomb threat at Lackland AFB. Deputies responded and two males were detained. Suspects were searched and no bomb was found. Deputies and K-9 are currently searching the vehicle. At this time, no bomb has been found. One suspect does have an active drug warrant. Suspects will be facing additional charges."

The San Antonio Police Department also asked people to avoid the area.

SAPD said in a news release, "W Military from Hwy 90 to Five Palms will be closed for an indefinite period of time for an incident that is being coordinated with multiple agencies. Please find an alternate route. We will communicate when this stretch of roadway is opened up for motorists.”

"We have limited information on this incident and when we get anything to share we will pass along," SAPD Public Information Officer Alisia Pruneda said.

Earlier, BCSO said, "Please avoid this area and use an alternate route. At this time, there is no threat the the public."

Prior to the information released by SAPD and BCSO, Alex Delgado, a Public Affairs Specialist with JBSA-Lackland released the following statement:

"There was a security threat at Luke East gate which is still temporarily closed for safety precautions. All other gates are open."