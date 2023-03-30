Upscale apartment community with Texas-shaped pool headed to Anna as part of bigger project

In addition to the apartment complex, the five-acre site will be developed for restaurants, and other retail and office uses.

ANNA, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner.

The Collin County city of Anna will get a new upscale apartment community, with a dog park, lazy river and a resort-style pool shaped like Texas.

Preliminary site work has started on The Quinn, a 317-unit, four-story apartment complex at 125 S. Standridge Blvd.

Addison-based United Design Architects designed The Quinn, and Spring Valley Construction Co. of Dallas is the general contractor for the apartments.

The multifamily project will be the first phase of a mixed-use development called Anna Village being built by Colleyville-based Beall Development.

In addition to the apartment complex, the five-acre site will be developed for restaurant and other retail as well as office uses, according to Logan Beall, the company’s president.

The Quinn’s name pays tribute to the founding of Anna, Beall said in an email Wednesday.

“It is believed that the town was named for Anna Quinlan, the daughter of a (Houston & Texas Central Railway) superintendent who built the railroad through the town,” he said.

The Anna Village site connects to the U.S. Highway 75 frontage road.

Simmons Bank, headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., provided financing for the project.

The apartments will be built around a courtyard with a lazy river and a pool shaped like the state of Texas. A putting green and lawn games will also be part of the courtyard.

Other amenities planned include club and lounge areas, a fitness center, a dog park, private offices for residents and a mix of garages and other covered parking for residents.

Anna is booming, with its population expected to grow from 20,243 in 2021 to roughly 45,000 by 2030, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The city has been known for years for rapid single-family housing growth, but more recently, multifamily projects have broken ground.