San Antonio police say that 57-year-old Maricela Vasquez Duque was killed in a rollover accident at I-35 near New Laredo Highway Saturday.

The accident was reported at 12:05 p.m. Saturday and the highway was closed for several hours before it was reopened.

Police say the accident was caused by a tire with virtually no tread blowing out. When it blew, the northbound vehicle careened out of control and rolled across the median to the center of the southbound lanes.

A family of six was inside the vehicle. Duque was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that a 16-year-old was transported to SAMMC in critical condition. An 8-year-old child and a 2-year-old child were also injured and taken to University Hospital. The 2-year-old child was in a car seat. Their conditions are not known.

Two other adults were in the car, and they did not require hospitalization.

© 2018 KENS