UPDATE: Suspect in Megan Kirkland homicide surrenders to law enforcement

Megan Kirkland, 19, was killed in August 2020, at a gathering on Fulwiler Road.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE (April 20): A woman wanted by law enforcement in connection with the Megan Kirkland murder case has surrendered and is now in custody, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

Yahayra Gutierrez turned herself in Monday, April 19, in Callahan County on a Taylor County warrant for tampering with physical evidence in the Kirkland case.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Taylor County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday arrests have been made in the murder case of Megan Kirkland, 19, who was killed in August 2020.

According to a press release from the TCSO, on April 7, investigators obtained arrest warrants for suspects involved in the murder.

Arrested were:

George Girard Johnson of Abilene has been arrested for murder with bond set at $250,000

Stephanie Avalos, a.k.a. Stephanie Maldonado, of Abilene for tampering with evidence with bond set at $100,000

Kimberly Renee Limas of Abilene for tampering with evidence with a $100,000 bond.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still looking for Ramon Aguirres of Abilene and Yahayra Gutierrez of Abilene - both are wanted for tampering with evidence.

No further information will be released at this time, the department said.