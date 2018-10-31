UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office in North Texas, just outside of Fort Worth, has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Harold Aubrey Norcross.

The sheriff’s office says that Norcross has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Norcross is described as a 5’11, 160-pound white male with gray hair, brown eyes, and has a large scar from heart surgery. He was last seen wearing a brown, short-sleeve, button-up shirt, blue jeans, a black “Army Vet” baseball cap, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. He also may be wearing glasses.

He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 507 Main Street in Forreston, Texas driving a red 2014 Ford F-150 with Texas license plates LCF 0565.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department at 972-937-6060.

