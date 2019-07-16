SAN ANTONIO — A large water main break on the northwest side between Wurzbach near Evers has left severe damage to the roads.

According to a representative with the San Antonio Water System, the road will be closed until 10 or 11 tonight as crews continue to work on the pipe.

The 12-inch cast iron water main suffered a break around 2:30 a.m.

The break initially caused some low water pressure in the area. Crews decided to close valves so that customers nearby wouldn't have any disruption in service.

An official with SAWS explained that more people using water in the summer usually leads to more line breaks.

KENS 5