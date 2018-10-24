SELMA — UPDATE:

The Selma Police Department announced on Wednesday evening that they found the missing student.

In a Facebook post, Selma PD wrote:

"The missing juvenile has been located. Thank you to all who assisted in this investigation. You’re efforts are truly appreciated."

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police are investigating a missing Clemens High School student whom they say went missing on Monday, October 22.

Annasty Purvis is described as 5'2" and weighing 102 pounds.

The Selma Criminal Investigations Division says that Purvis was last seen at Clemens High School.

The department says that anyone with any information in regards to Purvis' whereabouts should contact the Selma Police Department at (210) 651-5368.

© 2018 KENS