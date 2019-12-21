SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested Jorge Lopez, 23, in connection to the murder of off-duty SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez.

Martinez was assaulted and run over outside of an IHOP restaurant in the 1000 block of Hot Wells Road just after 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a spokesperson with SAPD.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, an SAPD spokesperson said Lopez is believed to have run off after assaulting and running over Lopez, according to the SAPD spokesperson.

Witnesses gave officers information about the direction Lopez ran off to. Lopez was arrested shortly after. He will be charged with capital murder.

San Antonio ISD released the following statement in response to Detective Martinez's death.

"SAISD is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our Detective Cliff Martinez early this morning while working off-duty at an I-HOP. He was a highly-respected member of the SAISD Police Department, who worked for the department for 28 years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

The investigation continues.

