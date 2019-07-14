SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Police have released more information on a car theft that took place Sunday morning.

The teen passenger who died after the vehicle crashed is said to have landed approximately 100 feet from where the car stopped.

They were in a stolen 2012 Cadillac SRX going northbound.

The passenger's identity is unknown at this time, but reports say he was a Hispanic male. The driver is facing a Manslaughter charge.

Previously:

A police chase on the south side has left one dead and two injured, according to police.

The incident took place on the 2300 block of Roosevelt Sunday morning.

SAPD said they were chasing a stolen vehicle with three inside. The driver hit a light pole, then a fire hydrant and slammed into a building.

One passenger was ejected from the car and died. The other two were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SAPD said the car was driven by a female teenager. One of the male teenagers was ejected from the car. The driver was attempting to crawl out of the window when police arrived.