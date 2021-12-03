UPDATE: Missing Clyde man, 81, found dead

James West was last seen Wednesday afternoon west of Eula.

CLYDE, Texas — UPDATE (March 23): James West, 81, who was reported missing almost two weeks ago, was found dead, according to his daughter, Lori Garrett.

A Facebook post from Garrett on the "James West Search Group" said:

"It is with sadness, but relief, that we have some closure.

They found my dad, James West, this afternoon. According to PD, it appears that he had walked about 2.5 miles, laid down by a creek bed, and died.

People, this is exactly how he wanted to go - Out where he explored as a kid, remembering all the adventures he had. This knowledge lets me smiles through the tears.

Thank you to everyone who has helped in every way possible.

Lori Garrett"

UPDATE (March 21): A missing Clyde man's vehicle has been located on a ranch in Callahan County.

According to the Clyde Police Department, James West's vehicle was unoccupied when it was found deep on the ranch property Saturday. The vehicle was high centered and stuck in a field.

Air and ground search efforts took place all day Saturday to find West, but were unsuccessful. Search efforts were suspended Saturday night because of darkness and concern for searchers’ safety.

Search efforts will continue Sunday morning.

On its Facebook page, the Clyde PD said, "We are not asking the public to assist in the search at this time. The vehicle is in a very remote and rough area, we have to account for others’ safety. This is a private ranch, and we are working with the property owner as to who is allowed on the ranch. If we need the public to assist with the search we will release that information in the future."

ORIGINAL STORY: The Clyde Police Department is asking for the public's help finding James West, 81.

West was last seen Wednesday afternoon near County Road 223, west of Eula, a social media post from the department said.

He is/was driving a white 2017 Kia Optima, license plate KBN 2514 (TX).

West is known to drive the “backroads” and gets confused at times.