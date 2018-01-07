Kenedy police and fire departments continue their investigation Monday after a fire at Newpark Drilling Fluids. Residents leaving in the apartment complex near the site of the fire are still not able to return to

On Sunday, fire units from several departments responded after the industrial building caught fire.

The building is located on Highway 181 across the street from Taco Bell and was formerly a Walmart.

According to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, the building caught fire around 5 p.m. and everyone inside the building and buildings in the nearby area was evacuated, including an apartment complex and RV park.

Officials says that no one was injured as a result of the fire

No official cause has been named and the investigation continues.

