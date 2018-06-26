UPDATE: 73-year-old Jack Ferrell has been found, and the Silver Alert for him has been canceled Tuesday.

The San Antonio Police Department had been searching for the elderly male, who has a Cognitive Impairment, since Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement believed that the disappearance of the senior citizen, who had been last seen on foot, posed a credible threat to his own health and safety.

This is not the first time a Silver Alert has been issued for Ferrell. In May, Ferrell went missing for more than a week before San Antonio police found him.

© 2018 KENS