We're just a few days away from a vote that could rock United Methodist Churches across the country. Next weekend, UMC delegates will gather for a special conference to vote on the churches stance on gay marriage.

Ten delegates from the Rio Texas Conference will be in attendance. Rio Texas Conference serves the nearly 400 UMC churches in South Texas.

"We're in prayer about potential changes that might be made to our rule book, the book of discipline," lead pastor at Travis Park UMC, Eric Vogt said.

The United Methodist Church will host a special general conference in St. Louis to vote on how all UMC churches across the country will handle gay marriage and if they'll allow gay pastors.

Right now same-sex marriages cannot be conducted in their church but hundreds of delegates will decide on if that will change.

They have three plans to choose from:

One Church plan- that allows each church to decide how they would handle LGBT matters

Traditional plan- that would reinforce the current teachings

Connectional Conference Plan- which would create three different branches of the church based on their perspectives on LGBT issues.

"We advocate for the changes that would be about full and equal inclusion," Vogt said.

While Travis Park advocates for the inclusion of gay marriage in the Methodist Church other churches are leaving it up to God.

"We're asking our church to pray everyday for our denomination and for our leaders who will be making these decisions," Adam Knight the senior pastor at Coker UMC said.

Knight said the decision brings some anxiety but stresses no matter the outcome, all are always welcome.

"There is a truth and a unity of being a follower of Jesus that we will always maintain no matter what," he said.

The UMC general conference will take place February 23-26, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri.