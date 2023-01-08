UNT is eliminating its diversity, equity and inclusion department following new Texas law

The new law requires all public colleges and universities to dissolve DEI programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, University of North Texas President Neil Smatresk announced the elimination of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) department.

In a letter, Smatresk said the decision came as a result of Senate Bill 17, a new law that requires all public colleges and universities to dissolve DEI programs.

“Our leadership team has been working hard to make sure we continue to support our diverse student body, faculty, and staff in our values-based environment,” Smatresk said in a statement.

Joanne Woodard is retiring from her position as vice president for inclusion, diversity, equity and access, effective Oct. 1, 2023, according to Smatresk.

On Tuesday afternoon, UNT held a ceremony in celebration of its newly branded DATCU Stadium. Following the ceremony, WFAA asked Smatresk about the decision to eliminate the DEI department.

“I don’t think this is the right time or place to address that,” Smatresk said. “I’ll simply say we have Senate Bill 17, we’re working on complying with it.”

Dr. Anna Hinton, a UNT professor that teaches Black culture and disability studies in the English department, shared her thoughts on the decision.

“My immediate reaction was disappointment,” Hinton said. “The university, in this announcement, didn’t specify the long-term implications for the different student groups and resources. If this particular decision is any implication, I’m concerned.”

DEI programs include strategies, policies and practices that aim to foster equitable treatment toward historically underrepresented groups. UNT’s DEI office supports culture clubs, training and workshops, and student scholarships.

“It requires systemic support,” Hinton said. “We’re talking about race, gender, ethnicity, nationality, language, accent, ability status, citizenship status, so in so many ways, these are gonna have far-reaching implications that people don’t quite grasp yet.”

Smatresk said the university is working to reorganize the campus' Multicultural Center, Pride Alliance and other programs.

Title IX and equal opportunity offices will move to the finance division, according to Smatresk.

UNT Athletic Director Jared Mosley told WFAA it’s still unclear what next steps his program will take following the elimination of DEI.

“There’s still a lot of back and forth around what the state law is outlined and what they expect from us with athletics and what’s required by the NCAA, so we’ll continue to work on that together,” Mosley said.

When the law takes effect on Jan. 21 2024, DEI offices at all public colleges and universities in Texas must be eliminated.

“Working together we will craft mission statements and operational structures that comply with SB17 and federal law and ensure that the Division of Student Affairs provides the support all our students need,” Smatresk said in a statement. “As a university committed to the education of Texans, we will remain steadfast in living our values and serving our diverse community.”