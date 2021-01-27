Unlicensed driver crashes into Sonic Drive-In stall

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was cited and released after crashing into a Sonic Drive-In stall early Wednesday morning.
SAPD and SAFD were called out to the Sonic Drive-In at Potranco Road and Richland Hills around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to an official with SAPD, the driver was traveling south on Richland Hills at a high rate of speed, hit a dip in the intersection, which sent the car sliding out of control and into the Sonic stalls.
No injuries were reported.
The driver was cited for driving without a license.