University of Houston getting $130 million football operations center | What to expect

The center will provide some major upgrades to UH's TDECU Stadium, including additional premium seating and a 300-seat roof terrace.

HOUSTON — A $130 million football operation center is coming to the University of Houston's campus in the next two years thanks to the support of Memorial Hermann Health System.

The center, which will be named Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center and is expected to be completed in 2025, will include:

State-of-the-art sports performance centers

Academic support services suite

Leading-edge locker room facility

Student-athlete flex space

Office space to house the Houston Football coaching and support staff

The Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center will also provide some major upgrades to UH's TDECU Stadium, including:

Additional premium seating with 14 suites

450-seat club section with access to an 11,000-square-foot club

300-seat roof terrace facing inward to John O'Quinn Field

This comes on the heels of UH joining the Big 12 Conference.

“We are incredibly grateful for Memorial Hermann’s generous support and for their commitment to our university and athletics program. This partnership represents a transformative opportunity as we embark on an exciting new chapter in the Big 12,” said Renu Khator, University of Houston president. “The Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center will elevate the experience for our student-athletes, providing them with the resources to enable success on and off the field. Together, we are poised to achieve new heights.”

Construction will begin at the end of the 2023 football season.

