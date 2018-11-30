SAN ANTONIO — The unknown patient at University Hospital has been identified and connected with family.

"We are deeply grateful, as is the family," a spokesperson with University Hospital said.

Elizabeth Allen, a spokesperson with UHS, said the unidentified man “was brought in by ambulance on Nov. 18 after it appears he was hit by a motor vehicle.” Allen said he is being treated at University Hospital, and they are hoping someone from the community is able to provide them with more information about him.

© 2018 KENS