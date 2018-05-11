University Health Systems is holding a blood drive and life-saving training in honor of first responders on the one year anniversary of the church tragedy in Sutherland Springs.

26 people were killed when a gunman entered the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 5, 2017.

University Health Systems is inviting the community Monday to meet local first responders and attend “stop the bleeding” training. The training will teach people how to apply a tourniquet, and a pack a life-saving wound. People can also donate blood at the event.

It’s Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at University Health Systems.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 KENS