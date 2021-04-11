University Health's pediatric COVID vaccine appointments filling up quickly

Parents are flocking to the mall to get their youngest kids vaccinated after it receives approval this week.

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of parents flocked to Wonderland Mall this week to get their kids vaccinated after officials with the FDA and CDC recommended the Pfizer vaccine for 5-to-11-year-old children.

In total, University Health was expecting 1,100 youngsters to get the vaccine on Thursday, good for the maximum number of appointments UH officials are provided at the site for now. And in fact, they're all filled up through Monday.

"I was one of the first people here to get my vaccine, so this feels a lot like the day that I got my vaccine," said Marianna Sanchez, who brought her son, Justin, to get vaccinated and signed him up as soon as she heard news about the approval.

"I was just like, 'Oh my gosh.' I had tears and I told Justin, I said, 'You're going to be able to get vaccinated.' And it was just a huge relief. And then it was like the celebration."

Justin was one of the brave ones who had no problem with the shot that will put many parents' minds at ease as they send their children off to school each day.

"I think it's really important for us to get our kids vaccinated, especially because they are in the schools," Sanchez said. "We have kids and, you know, kids get sick. It's about to be about winter time where flu season goes up."



"If you look at this compared to the adult vaccine, (there's) minimal side effects, and it's giving parents peace of mind to let their kids be kids and be out in public," said Bill Phillips, chief information officer for University Health.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has championed the vaccines since they first became available for adults and says schools will now be a safer place, not just for kids getting the shot but for school employees too.

"We've gone through the schools, trying to protect them with a face covering," Wolff said. "This is much better protection, having the vaccine."

Justin's favorite part about getting the vaccine?

"I got to be off school."