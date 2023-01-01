Universal City Navy pilot will support Super Bowl flyover

Lt. Lenue Gilchrist attended Randolph High School and graduated in 2008. Gilchrist graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2014.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Story by Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach

During the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Lt. Lenue Gilchrist, a native of Universal City, Texas, is one of those supporting the flyover as a member of Electronic Attack Squadron 129.

The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.



Growing up in Universal City, Gilchrist attended Randolph High School and graduated in 2008. Gilchrist graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2014.



Skills and values similar to those found in Universal City are important to succeed in the military.



“My parents taught me the importance of treating every person with love and respect,” said Gilchrist. “That, combined with the value of teamwork instilled in me by my teachers and coaches growing up has helped me succeed while in the Navy.”



Gilchrist joined the Navy eight years ago.

“Both of my parents were in the Air Force,” said Gilchrist. “My dad was a pilot, so I knew I wanted to be part of aviation as an adult.”



According to Navy officials, naval aviation is the best in the world because of its ability to harness the entire ocean as a runway.



As Gilchrist continues to train and perform missions, there’s a great deal of pride serving as a United States naval aviator.



“Serving in the Navy gives me the ability to motivate young kids who look like me,” added Gilchrist. “It also gives the opportunity to make a difference in my life as well as the young sailors I run into every day.”



For additional content, please visit the Navy’s Super Bowl LVII feature page.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.