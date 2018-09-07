SAN ANTONIO - Inside a San Antonio beer hall, Chief Warrant Officer Four David L. Reid fights back tears as he speaks to the gathering of friends and family.

"I would also like to thank all of you that came out to take the time to share this milestone in my life," Reid told the crowd.

For his retirement ceremony, Reid chose the Alamo Beer Company for his final act in the Army.

"Usually when you do this type of ceremony,” Reid said, “there's a lot of pomp and circumstance. Look at me, and look how great I was. In reality, it's not intimate or personal."

"He's thoughtful,” Army medic Sgt. Maj Jason Skaggs said. “His depth of thought, and he really values people and networks and relationships is really what set him up for success."

Reid is a San Antonio native that graduated from Taft High School. At 20 years old, he entered the Army.

"It was really just to make ends meet,” Reid said with a smile. “I was going to college, and then kind of partied out of college as most kids do. I decided to do something with my life, and it's probably been one of the best decisions I've made."

Now 26 years later, Reid is leaving a very important job where he was the director of clinical engineering. Basically, every piece of equipment needed at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC). His clinical engineering section managed $420 million worth of equipment and 26 thousand medical devices. He had to make sure it was all safe for the patients and staff inside.

"It's been a great assignment being at BAMC,” Red said. “Being a part of an organization that affects so many lives. You turn on the news in the morning, and BAMC is on the news. Every day no matter what the case may be, they're out there saving lives.”

The beer glasses on the table are somewhat like Reid’s life right now. Depending on how you look at it, they might be half empty or half full. Although he is now retired, he is not quite done yet.

"I think the glass is half full,” Reid added. “I mean, I know my Army career is at an end, but I know there are plenty of opportunities because of my background and the things i was able to learn and the experiences I gained."

